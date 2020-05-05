× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glen Jensen

A private family service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Diana Vahsholtz

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

Phyllis Cynthia “Cindy” Young

BURLEY - A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Viewing will be held for family and friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Urn placement will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of funeral services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.