Richard “Dick” Eugene Armstrong
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held on Monday, August 26th at 9:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Dick Armstrong to the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home (2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or 208-735-0011). Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donald Laroy Mabey
OAKLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center and from 10:00 a.m.—10:45 at the church on Monday prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
David Perry Maestas
RICHFIELD – Graveside services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, Hwy 26 in Richfield, Idaho with a luncheon to follow at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main St. in Richfield. Please visit David’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Travis Nice
FILER — A celebration of life will be held September 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, Idaho from 1:00 p.m.—3:00 p.m.. Lunch will be provided.
Charles Buck Rogers
FILER—A graveside service will be held at Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements will be handled by Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for AuDeane will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls
Grace Dewsnup
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Chapel, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley, with Bishop Chad Bodily officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group following the service at the church. The interment will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 12:00—12:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
