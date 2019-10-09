Patsy “Pat” Jean Spencer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., and from 10 to 10 :45 a.m. Friday preceding the funeral service.
Gale Mott
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Cornerstone Baptist Church if Twin Falls, with a viewing today from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Georgia West
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Doris Baker
TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Paula Bohle
RUPERT—A memorial service for Paula Bohle, wife of Richard Bohle and long time Rupert resident who passed away Sept. 5, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert.
Keith F Braegger
PAUL—Graveside Memorial service for Keith F Braegger 78 of Paul, ID will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mindoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery. 450 Meridian,Rupert,Id
Marla Dawn Schnidt
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the First Christian Church (1005 Poplar St in Buhl, ID) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 followed by a coffee reception for close friends and family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Costa Peter Delis
HEYBURN—A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Reverend Father Mark Uhlenkott officiating. There will be a public celebration of life held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. with hor d’oeuvres, a baked potato bar and refreshments being served. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
