Carol May Arrington Drussel
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dietrich. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Church. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Shirley (Wolfe) Lee
FILER—A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 2531 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019. The family suggests donations be made to Magicats, Inc, People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice. Those who wish may share memories and condolences as well as view her full life sketch on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Valerie Mary ‘Val’ Gierisch
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Bart Bowers officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice in care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 878, Burley, ID 83318-0878.
Kevan Lyn Pedrow
FILER—A celebration of Kevan’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. “Goodbyes are not forever, this is not the end; it simply means we’ll miss you until we meet again.” Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Vera Tilley Ward
TWIN FALLS – Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls; visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Mary Almira Slagel
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com. L. Jerry Skaggs
MERIDIAN—L. Jerry Skaggs, 84, of Meridian, passed away July 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Buhl Presbyterian Church, 516 Main St., Buhl with a committal to follow at the West End Cemetery, Buhl.
Lorinda Emma Stevens
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m., at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Duard Darrell Lawley
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service with military honors will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome, ID. Please come prepared to share a memory.
Steven Shaun Gause
FILER—Family, friends and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jerome Cemetery in Jerome, Idaho. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. at 105 South 100 East, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.