James Winterholer
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will take place today at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Creek Park.
Craig Munoz
RUPERT—Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Rupert 3rd Ward Chapel 526 South F Street Rupert, ID with Bishop Greer Copeland officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hansen Mortuary 710 6th Street Rupert, ID and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Jean Isaak
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 129 N. 2nd W., in Paul, with the Rev. John Downs officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.
Jerry “Chris” Christensen
MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding with Bishop Chris McGinnis conducting. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho with a meal to follow at the church. A viewing will be held on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Church.
Aileen DeVisser
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Richard Thompson
JEROME—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Jerome High School Auditorium 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome ID 83338. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Avenue, Jerome ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Edward Schuckert
TWIN FALLS—The Family of Edward Schuckert welcomes you to attend a Celebration of Life event at the American Legion Hall in Twin Falls, ID from 3 to 6 p.m Friday, July 26, 2019. Join us in sharing laughter, hugs, tears & memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.