Darlene Wayment
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 Maurice Street N, Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 27, 2018 with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Maurice Street LDS Chapel.
Miles Cunningham
BUHL—Memorial service at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 27 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Popular Street in Buhl. Services under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Benjaman Oliver
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School across the street. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at the funeral chapel. A funeral service will also be held at Tillman Riverside Mortuary, Riverside, California at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 2, 2018 followed by burial at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Denny M. Kay
Alaska and Jerome—A viewing will be held from 3pm until 5pm, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome. www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
