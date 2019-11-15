{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Mae Beazer

BURLEY – The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Brent D. Greener officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Hazel Bober

HEYBURN—Funeral Service will be held today at noon with a viewing at 11 a.m. at the 5th Ward Chapel, 425 Maurice Street North, Twin Falls, ID.

Jerry Sabala

RUPERT—Graveside services will be held today at noon at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Meridian Road.

William “Bill” Nichols

TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road. The Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the funeral home.

Ceferina Gonzalez Tavera

RUPERT—A vigil service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. All services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F Street, in Rupert. Burial will take place at San Jose Carrizal Cemetery in San Joaquin, Queretaro, Mexico. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jesse Moses

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church.

Sharon Ennis

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Gertrude “Gert” Clarkson

GOODING—Prayers of the Rosary will be recited on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service.

Cynthia Juker

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

