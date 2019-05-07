Glen R. Cox
Glen R. Cox, an 87-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Boise. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho.
