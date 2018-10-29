Pauline O. Hofstetter
RUPERT — Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 30 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Beatrice “Jo” Gooch
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life at 11 a.m.Tuesday, October 30 at the United Methodist Church in Gooding. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—gooding Chapel.
Nancy Eaton
HEYBURN—Graveside rites will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the Riverside cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Thoreau McKee
Tee Pee visitation will be held from Tuesday, October 30 at 11 a.m. through Wednesday, October 31 at 2 p.m. at the Bannock Creek Community Center on Arbon Valley Rd Exit 52 then North 6 miles. Burial will follow on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Bannock Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
Jesse William Allen
BUHL—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Interment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl with full military honors.
Evelyn Biermann
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave, Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Jan Critchfield
OAKLEY—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. A viewing will be held Friday evening, November 2, 2018 at the Oakley Stake Center from 6:00 until 8:00. Also from 10:00 until 10:45 am Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
John Anderson
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
David Ward
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 12 noon on Saturday, November 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake building, 841 W Midway, Filer. A viewing will take place on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Charles Ireton
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life gathering from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, November 4 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. There will be appetizers and a no host bar. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
