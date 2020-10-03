Evan Turley
RUPERT—Evan Turley, 86, of Rupert passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Mini-Cassia Care Center. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, Idaho followed by a burial at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
