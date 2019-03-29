Robert Thomas
HAGERMAN - Memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E. Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Charlene Patterson
PAUL - Memorial services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marcine Anderson
SHOSHONE - Celebration of Life will be held today at 1 p.m., at The Old McFall Hotel in Shoshone. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Barbara Durfee
GOODING - Funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Michael May
GOODING - A celebration of Mike’s life will be held today at 1 p.m., in Gooding, Idaho at the First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. West, Gooding, ID.
Paul Bach
TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life will be held today at 3 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Irma Wheeler
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at White Mortuary in Twin Falls.
John Moore Jr
TWIN FALLS - Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave East. Military honors will take place on Monday April 1 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.
Fanny Bryngelson
RUPERT - A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Internment will be held at a future date.
