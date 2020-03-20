Aaron Carson Toepfer
TWIN FALLS - The memorial service that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed until a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Frederick Paul Kloepfer
PAUL – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government, the Kloepfer family will have a private viewing followed by burial at Paul Cemetery. When permitted, a public memorial service will be held at the Paul Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital or other means. You mail email condolences to rasmussenfh@pmt.org. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Richard Lynn Yankey
You have free articles remaining.
BUHL - We are streaming the visitation online on Friday from 5 to 5:30 p.m.and streaming the graveside service on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. To view online download the "Zoom" app or go to Zoom.us and use code 5498056340 for both online viewing and graveside streaming. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.
Carl Gibbs
WENDELL - With the uncertainty of the current outbreak of Covid-19, the "shin-dag" for Carl has been postponed. Carl would still want his loved ones, in the cool of the evening raise their glasses and think of him. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Alma Jones
JEROME - Alma’s family has decided it best to cancel the service scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at the American Legion Hall in Jerome.
Elaine Picklesimer
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held Saturday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Temple.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.