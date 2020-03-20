Aaron Carson Toepfer

TWIN FALLS - The memorial service that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed until a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frederick Paul Kloepfer

PAUL – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government, the Kloepfer family will have a private viewing followed by burial at Paul Cemetery. When permitted, a public memorial service will be held at the Paul Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital or other means. You mail email condolences to rasmussenfh@pmt.org. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Lynn Yankey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

BUHL - We are streaming the visitation online on Friday from 5 to 5:30 p.m.and streaming the graveside service on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. To view online download the "Zoom" app or go to Zoom.us and use code 5498056340 for both online viewing and graveside streaming. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.