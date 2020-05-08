Services
Diana Vahsholtz

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with The Reverend Bryan Lindemood officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the funeral home. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.

Dona Faye Bell

ALBION - 61-year-old Bell, a resident of Chubbuck and formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, from a short heart related illness. A family service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Mormon Cemetery in Albion. Her life will be celebrated at her home in Pocatello at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, for her many friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Fidencio Orozco

HANSEN - Visitation for Fidencio will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be held at a later date in Michoacan, Mexico. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fidencio's webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. There will be a ZOOM link added to the information on Fidencio's webpage for those that would like to have ZOOM access to services.

Ila Rae Galliher

JEROME - A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery Jerome, Idaho.

