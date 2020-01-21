John Berreth
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Grace Bonadiman
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary. A Rosary was held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hansen Mortuary with Viewing to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. following and for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary.
Dennis Wayne Boer
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Denny’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Walter Eugene White
GOODING—A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Church. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Richard E Benge
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at 178 Filer Avenue West, Twin Falls.
Dale Wayne Monroe
SHOSHONE—The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life for Dale to be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone. Services will conclude at the Church. An inurnment will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery later in the Spring. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Joanie Lynn Jones
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Leslie Lee Wheeler
TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the mortuary. There will be no viewing on Saturday prior to the service.
Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Mona Mae Allred
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Judy Ann Caverly
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Joey Fitzpatrick
HAZELTON—A service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will also be a celebration of Joey’s life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID 83335
Matilda (Votroubek) Machacek
BUHL—A viewing for Matilda will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. Matilda’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E., Buhl, ID, with a reception following at the Clover School. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Matilda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
