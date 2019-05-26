Theresa Rambur
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life and Viewing with a time to share memories of Terri on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 5–7 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. There will also be a Funeral Mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9 am.
Dorothy Johnson
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Additional viewing will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 am, at Jerome Cemetery.
Domingo Arredondo Sr.
BURLEY – A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Rosezetta “Moreen” Crooks
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Reynolds Funeral Home, 2466 Addison Avenue West, Twin Falls.
LaVerda Rose
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Jerome Cemetery.
Merriam Hill
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Jerome First Baptist Church with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
Nelda Spurgeon
BURLEY—Celebration of Life from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16h St, Burley.
Jean Furniss
RUPERT – Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
E. Scott Paul
SHOSHONE—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at the old Shoshone High School Gym. Services will conclude at the gym.
NaJean Dutry
TWIN FALLS—A gathering of family and friends will be held May 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be June 1, 2019 at 10:00. All services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold Hake
GOODING—There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church in Gooding, ID. The service will immediately be followed by a dinner at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service of Gooding.
Gale Marie Croft
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 12 noon Friday, May 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 11 until 11:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Colleen Brenton
BOISE—A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held on June 1st, from 3:00—5:00 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room. 913 W River St., Boise Idaho.
Donna Zollinger
MALTA—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
