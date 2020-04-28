Geraldine Rosencrantz

A viewing will be held from 3 until p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a viewing is allowed as long as only one person, or members of the same household, enter the viewing room at a time. The funeral home will assist in guiding those wishing to attend the visitation. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Compliance with social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.