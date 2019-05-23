Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks
IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler
RUPERT—Services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert with burial following at Rupert Cemetery.
Makayla Castaneda
RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Jean Furniss
RUPERT – Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.