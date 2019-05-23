{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks

IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.

Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler

RUPERT—Services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert with burial following at Rupert Cemetery.

Makayla Castaneda

RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jean Furniss

RUPERT – Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.

Tags

Load comments