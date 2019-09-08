Helen O Smith
JEROME—A Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID.
Jacob Ray
TWIN FALLS—Jacob Ray, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away September 4, 2019 in Twin Falls. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s on Wednesday, September 11 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at the Hazelton Cemetery.
Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—Woodrow Wilson Bohrn, Jr. of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls, a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. Wednesday prior to the graveside.
Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner
GOODING—A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Joan Marlyn Sargent
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the church and designated for their stained-glass project.
Bethine Bates
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for Beth will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 14th at 11:00. A reception with lunch will follow immediately after the service. Private Inurnment at Twin Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Dain DeLucia
BOISE—A memorial service and luncheon to follow will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 14th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia Street, Boise, Idaho.
Henry Moseley
PAUL—Memorial Service will be held on September 21st at 1:00 p.m in Paul at the Wilbur C. Hall VFW building at W Wayne St, Paul ID. Food and drink will be provided after the service.
