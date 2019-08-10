Michael Reed Catmull
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in Paul, Idaho. The viewing for family and friends will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul, Idaho Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Olive “Frances” Schmidt Butler
KIMBERLY—Family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and all are welcome to a Celebration of Life at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Frances’s name.
Matthew Jacob Chamberlain
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dale George Child
RUPERT—Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church in Acequia, Idaho. There will be a viewing in the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Charley Hirai
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan’s Funeral Home in Richland, Washington on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services.
Phillip Donald Hanks
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.