Floyd “Allen” Mitchell
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
LaVora GreenAMERICAN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019 at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, Idaho. www.colonial-funeral home.com
Charles E. “Buddy” Wadsworth, Jr.TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A combined vigil/rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services for Charles will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Edwin “Jonsie” MeyerJEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary.
Bill WerryJEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Shirley BaxleyFILER—A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with a viewing one hour prior to service at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer.
Harold ArbaughJEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Douglas BrownTWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Harrison street LDS Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Baldemar ArteagaRUPERT—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. There will also be a viewing for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
