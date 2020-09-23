Robert D. Robinson
JEROME—Robert D. Robinson 83, of Jerome passed away September 18, 2020 at his home. A viewing will be held from 6:00—8:00pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 2nd Ward, 50 E 100 S, Jerome..
Charlotte Lorrain Short
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:30-1:30pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls, followed by a 2:00 pm Graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Visit Charlotte’s obit at whitereynoldschapel.com to leave condolences.
Frank Michael Baum
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm, located at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls. Service at 10:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls. You may leave your condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Donald F. Sharp
TWIN FALLS—There will be visitation Thursday, September 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and services Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls, ID. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, ID.
Patricia Marie Reyes
TWIN FALLS—A rosary will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church with a Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the funeral, there will be a broadcast via their website at www.whitereynoldschapel.com on Patricia’s obituary, under the photos & video tab where you’ll find the webcast link. Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Flanary and the staff at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Masks are encouraged.
Jose Naranjo
HEYBURN—A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley with burial to follow in the Paul Cemetery. A viewing and Rosary will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 also at the Little Flower Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Wayne Robert Moberg
BUHL—Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.A. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID. Following the service Wayne will be laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, ID. with full Military Honors at 1:00 P.M. Following the burial the family would like to invite friends to join the family to share memories of Wayne at the First Christian Church located at 1005 Poplar St, in Buhl. Food and drinks will be served. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Wiggins
JEROME—A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. You may leave a condolence for the family at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Adriana Cisneros
HAZELTON—Graveside service will be held at Hazelton Cemetery September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences on Adriana Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Margaret (Maggie) Shell
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service, both at Zion Lutheran Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Alexander G. Lissow. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James R. Weimer
McCAMMON—Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
Douglas Kay Christensen
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Detweiler’s Farm at 2672 East 4100 North in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/Hz1BBBafVrI or by the Webcast link in the photo section of his obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com
Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis
WENDELL—Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Wendell, ID at 2:00 PM. A Flag service and dinner will follow. In lieu of flowers please take the day off and go fishing. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen
TWIN FALLS—Her viewing is to take place September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Harrison Stake House. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Internment, September 29, 2020 at the Murray City Cemetery, Murray, Utah. You may leave your condolences for the family at whitereynoldschapel.com. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/bG9rsOhHoWw or by the Webcast link in the photo section of her obituary page.
Ross Milton Koyle
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4890 Whitaker Road. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
