Douglas Kay Christensen

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Detweiler’s Farm at 2672 East 4100 North in Twin Falls, ID. Interment will be at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. A live video stream is available at https://youtu.be/Hz1BBBafVrI or by the Webcast link in the photo section of his obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com

Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis

WENDELL—Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Wendell, ID at 2:00 PM. A Flag service and dinner will follow. In lieu of flowers please take the day off and go fishing. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis

WENDELL—Kenneth Ray Paulson Davis, 75, passed away September 16, 2020 at his home. Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Legion Hall in Wendell, ID. There will be a flag service at 3:00pm at the Veterans Park also in Wendell. A light dinner will follow at the Legion Hall.

Norma Cloe Sanders Van Leeuwen