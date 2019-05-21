{{featured_button_text}}

Loyd Estel Overlin

GRACE—Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Pamela Ann Grace

BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Michael “Mick” Dennis Nash

WENDELL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Terry Race

SHOSHONE—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks

IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.

