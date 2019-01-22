Tony Ibarra
GOODING - A celebration of life will be held today at 11 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Geraldine Elaine Tanner
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service of Geraldine’s life will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 302 1st Ave. East, Jerome Idaho 83338.
Nancy Lee Prentice
JEROME - A funeral service Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Graveside service to follow at Jerome, Cemetery.
Rhonda Kevan
TWIN FALLS - There will be a Celebration of Life Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Valley Christian Church located at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, from 3 to 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Robert Ben Bradshaw
WENDELL - Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Ketchum, Idaho; on Saturday, January 26th at 1 p.m. Visit www.woodriverchapel.com to leave a message of condolence.
Fred Coggburn
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be Friday, January 25, 2019 at Reynolds Chapel from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Lyndia Bean
JEROME - A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 North 3500 East, Kimberly, Idaho with family gathering at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m., at the Dietrich Cemetery, 550 East 269 South, Dietrich, Idaho.
Vera Hadley Steiner
MURTAUGH - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A graveside service will be held later that afternoon at 3:30 p.m., at the Bruneau Cemetery in Bruneau. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
