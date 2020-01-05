{{featured_button_text}}

Hilda Ybarra

TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5—7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Carmel M. Macias

BURLEY – A vigil will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, also at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. The services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jaynee Morgan

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. January 6, 2020 prior to the services at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

