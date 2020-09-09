Calvin Montgomery Calico

TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Lynwood Ward, located at 421 Maurice St., in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those unable to attend in person may participate in the funeral service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Catherine Joy Shropshire

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jerome at 2:30 on Saturday, September 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cathedral Pines Church camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Betty Leazer