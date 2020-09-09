Larry Miller
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Service for Larry Miller of Twin Falls will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls at 1 PM. Graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park at 3 PM. A visitation will occur from 11 AM to just prior to the funeral service. In addition, family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Larry’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Phillip Jones
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service for Phillip Jones of Twin Falls will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hazelton Cemetery, 1980 E 850 S in Hazelton ID at 10 AM. In addition, family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Larry’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
May Butterfield
Rupert- Passed away November 9, 2019 in Riverton, Utah. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Gary Grant Coleman
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
HAZELTON—Phillip Jones, 71, of Hazelton, passed away September 4, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 am at the Hazelton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Bruce Gines
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service for Bruce Gines will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Parke Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, Idaho. Service will start at 1:00, visitors welcome at 11:00 am. Graveside services will be at the Jerome Cemetery at Cemetery Road in Jerome, Idaho at 3 PM
Eduardo Aguilar Lara
JEROME—Eduardo Aguilar Lara, 45, of Jerome passed away September 6, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5pm till 7pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
David Michael Gibson
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Calvin Montgomery Calico
TWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Lynwood Ward, located at 421 Maurice St., in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those unable to attend in person may participate in the funeral service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Catherine Joy Shropshire
JEROME—A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jerome at 2:30 on Saturday, September 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cathedral Pines Church camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Betty Leazer
TWIN FALLS—Betty Leazer, 91, of Twin Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 2:00p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. Please wear your favorite mask or one will be provided for you. A graveside entombment will be held at 3:00p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Swan Lake Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Catarina Marie Carle
CASTLEFORD—Catarina Marie Carle 31, was suddenly called home to Heaven on March 19, 2020. An open house celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center in Castleford. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Ibrahim Decirovic
TWIN FALLS—Graveside services of Ibrahim Decirovic, 77, will be held on Monday September 14th at Twin Falls Cemetery at 2350 4th Ave East in Twin Falls at 2 PM. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Ibrahim’s Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Orvill Hancock
HANSEN—Graveside service for Orvill Hancock of Hansen Idaho will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2296 Kimberly Road at 1 PM. A visitation will occur on Monday September 14th, 2020 Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls Idaho from 6-8 PM. In addition, family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Orvill’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
