Aaron William Lyda Jr. “AJ”
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. As outlined by Governor Brad Little, only one person or members of the same household may enter the viewing room at a time and there is no congregating in a lobby or other common space in a facility allowed. We respectively remind that all in attendance must comply with the Social Distancing Requirements including at least six-foot distancing from other individuals during this COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gary Ivan Winn
BUHL - Since a memorial service is not possible at this time, we ask that you send a note or letter of a memory that you have of Gary so that we can make a Memory book in his honor. Please send these to: Julie Bloxham, c/o Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N., Buhl, ID 83316. Gary was laid to rest at West End Cemetery in Buhl Idaho on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at a private family service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Max Eugene Stamm
RUPERT - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Catholic burial will take place on Thursday, April 23, at the Rupert Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Maxine Wilkinson Lattin Smith
TWIN FALLS - A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the graveside is limited to ten people. There will be a live stream of the graveside that can be viewed by visiting Maxine’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com or the Facebook page of White Mortuary and Crematory. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.