Joel Giraud

WISCONSIN—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, November 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2640 14th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids with a brief visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Raymond Ruffing

CASTLEFORD—A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Delores Johnston

BURLEY—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Monday, November 26 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home,1350 E 16th St, Burley where friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service.

Jack Smith

RUPERT—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street in Burley.

Hunter Brown

BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Mormon Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gladys Massio

RUPERT—Funeral at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 29 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday November 28 and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

