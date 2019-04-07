“John” Richard Nunez Sr
FILER—A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Filer Nazarene Church located on Yakima Ave, Filer, ID 83328.
Harvey C. McCoy
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Farmers Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the 7th Street Gym, 601 Maple Street in Buhl. A Graveside service with military honors will be held 11am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho 83714. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Harvey’s memorial webpage at https://www.farmerfuneralchapel.com/
Donald Sprenger
PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Hope Community Church, 25 N Fourth St in Paul. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.
Monica May Gillette Rowe
BURLEY – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Vern William King
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1224 W. State Road 32, in Oakley, Utah, where friends and family may call from noon until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gordon Kaye Lee
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls
Harley Willis Sanders
Oakley—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Robert Eugene Strout
BURLY—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Idaho West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m.
Kenneth Rosel Hale
OAKLEY—In Kenneth’s honor, memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Avenue in Oakley. Kenneth’s family will greet friends at a gathering on Friday, April 12th from 7-8 p.m. at the Morrison-Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street, Burley, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oakley Valley Arts Council in Kenneth’s name. OVAC, PO Box 176, Oakley, ID 83346. Or call 208-677-ARTS.
Casey Martin Adams
MURTAUGH—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Hwy. 30, with Bishop Randy Brown officiating. Burial will be in Basin Cemetery in Oakley. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10th, and from 10:00—10:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
