Thomas “Tom” Kay
FILER—Memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25 at White Mortuary in Twin Falls.
Barbara Evans
HEYBURN—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25 at the Paul Congregational church, 129 North 2nd West in Paul. A visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Janet May
TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the funeral home.
Ronald Ernst
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.
Joseph Cosinteno
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Amazing Grace Church located at 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls.
Maria Silva
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 1701 Poplar St. Buhl, Idaho.
David Cameron
RUPERT—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 Friday at the church prior to the funeral.
Charlene Patterson
PAUL—Memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Family will greet friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marcine Anderson
SHOSHONE—Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at The Old McFall Hotel in Shoshone. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Barbara Durfee
GOODING—Funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until service time. Services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Michael May
GOODING—A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 30, 2019 in Gooding, Idaho at the First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. West, Gooding, ID.
