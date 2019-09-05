Leslie L. “Bill” Dean
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of their choice.
Leona Hallowell-Riese
FAIRFIELD—A memorial celebration of life will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield American Legion Hall. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Cletus Bubel
RUPERT—Funeral Mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Gathering for friends and family was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary held at 7 p.m. also. Services will conclude with Urn placement at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Bruce Bedke
OAKLEY—A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley ID, today at noon.
Zelma Oldham
You have free articles remaining.
HEYBURN—Funeral services will take place today at 11 a.m. at the Heyburn Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 South 500 West in Heyburn. A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley and will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Donnie Vawser
EAGLE—A Memorial Service will take place today at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Richard Glen Mathews
BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Eastman Park in Buhl. It will be a potluck with hamburgers and hot dogs and all the fixings provided. In lieu of flowers a savings account for his daughter Holly’s private school//college education has been set up at First Federal Savings Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rick’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Carl Martin Ashmead
GOODING—A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Helen O Smith
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.