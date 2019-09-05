{{featured_button_text}}

Leslie L. “Bill” Dean

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of their choice.

Leona Hallowell-Riese

FAIRFIELD—A memorial celebration of life will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield American Legion Hall. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Cletus Bubel

RUPERT—Funeral Mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Gathering for friends and family was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a Rosary held at 7 p.m. also. Services will conclude with Urn placement at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Bruce Bedke

OAKLEY—A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley ID, today at noon.

Zelma Oldham

HEYBURN—Funeral services will take place today at 11 a.m. at the Heyburn Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 South 500 West in Heyburn. A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley and will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Donnie Vawser

EAGLE—A Memorial Service will take place today at 3 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

Richard Glen Mathews

BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Eastman Park in Buhl. It will be a potluck with hamburgers and hot dogs and all the fixings provided. In lieu of flowers a savings account for his daughter Holly’s private school//college education has been set up at First Federal Savings Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rick’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

Carl Martin Ashmead

GOODING—A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Helen O Smith

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID

