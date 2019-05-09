Anita “June” Tverdy
BUHL: There will be a viewing today at 5:30 p.m., at the Buhl Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar Street, Buhl, followed by praying the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the church. The burial will conclude at 2 p.m., at the Buhl West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on June’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Hubert K. Johnson
WENDELL—Hubert K. Johnson, 74 of Wendell died May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Ward.Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Erika Mumm
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Solomon Matthew Meyer
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. At 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lucille Shelly Sperle
TWIN FALLS—A Viewing will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Sunday, May 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 13 at 2:00 P.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.