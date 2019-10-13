Lawrence Johnson
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho 83338. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary with viewing an hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho.
Monte Lee
TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held Monday October 14th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church 824 Caswell Ave West. The viewing will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Doris Stanger
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 on Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral.
Judith Gerfers
RUPERT – A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
James Moore
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 17 with Pastor John Copen officiating. Viewing will be from noon until 2 p.m. at Parke’s.
Linda McGill
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ronald Heisinger
BURLEY—Ron’s life will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may greet the family one-half hour prior to the service.
Gay Lee
HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service.
Woody Anderson
BURLEY—Funeral services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson in Burley.
Micheal Dennis Johnson
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
