Jerome Peter Fitzgerald
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22 at 4 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow at a later date. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life at 5:30 p.m., August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome’s famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Ruben Salazar
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 25, 2019 at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.