Jerome Peter Fitzgerald

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22 at 4 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho. A private family burial will follow at a later date. Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in celebrating his life at 5:30 p.m., August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome’s famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Ruben Salazar

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 25, 2019 at Rock Creek Park. You are welcome to come. Suzan requests you write down your memories of Ruben so she may keep them. She needs to hear the stories.

