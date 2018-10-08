Georgia Holm
BURLEY -- Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley 9th Ward with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home and for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Glenn Barth
TWIN FALLS -- Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, at The Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home
Ora Buckendorf
BUHL - Funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Martha Strachan
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 12, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee’s Summit, Mo.... Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the Mass at church.
Juanita Kelly
BUHL - A rosary will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl.
Ronald Estep
COEUR D’ALENE -- Ronald Estep, formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 2293 West Hanley Ave. in CDA, ID (LDS chapel). A gathering of friends and family to socialize and to share in some of Ron’s favorite treats from 6-8:30 PM on Friday, October 12, at Lake City High School located at 6101 N Ramsey Rd in CDA, ID. The public viewing from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Yates Funeral Home at 744 N 4th Street in CDA. The interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Spirit Lake, ID.
Earl Meier
BUHL -- A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13, 2018, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farmers Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Freddie Griggs
FILER - Celebration of life at 12 noon, Saturday, October 13 at the LDS Church, 841 W. Midway, Filer. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Tom Boyer
BOISE - Memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W President Dr, Boise under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
