Richard Arys “Dick” Huizinga

BURLEY — A funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Memorials can be sent to Burley United Methodist Church memorial fund in the name of Dick Huizinga.

Iva Freitag

PAUL — Burial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 2 at Paul Cemetery, 500 W 100 N Paul, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jesus Rene Rocha

BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.