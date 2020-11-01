Richard Arys “Dick” Huizinga
BURLEY — A funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Memorials can be sent to Burley United Methodist Church memorial fund in the name of Dick Huizinga.
Iva Freitag
PAUL — Burial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday Nov. 2 at Paul Cemetery, 500 W 100 N Paul, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jesus Rene Rocha
BURLEY — A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.