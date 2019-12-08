{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene Caldwell

MERIDIAN—A Memorial Service will be held Monday Dec. 9 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Darrell Taylor as the officiant at Accent Funeral Home 1303 N Main St. Meridian, ID 83642. A private Internment will be held at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls.

Donna Jones

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Joseph ‘Fred’ Butterworth

BUHL—A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held on 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A graveside will follow immediately after the service at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.

Rita Carol Myers-Moss

TWIN FALLS – A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, December 10 at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m.

Zella Dozier

BURLEY—Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho.

M. Kyle Naylor

TWIN FALLS—The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located adjacent to the Temple at 2085 S Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. The viewing will be starting at 9:30 AM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery in Ammon, Idaho.

Martha Hirai

WASHINGTON—Public Viewing will be held at Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Friday, December 13 at 9:00 am followed by a Celebration of Martha’s Life at 10:00 am. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.

Nickola Jean Jones

HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14 at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.

Larry Jones

CAMAS COUNTY—Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at the Camas County High School gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain view Cemetery north of Fairfield.

