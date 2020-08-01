× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delmar Rex Irish

A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave your condolences to the family, please go to www.wilksfuneral.com.

Aaron Scott Fuller

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Friends may call from 7—10 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 7—10 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Aaron’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Rocky Gale Duncan

BURLEY—A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 . Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending the viewing or the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.

