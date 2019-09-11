Valerie Roth
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Ardith L. Crystal
RUPERT—There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., also on Friday at the Grant Cemetery in Grant, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Harry Brose Turner
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13th at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
John Otis Root
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Daniel Carroll
TWIN FALLS—We ask you to come help us close this chapter in Dan’s life. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner
GOODING—A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Harry Turner
TWIN FALLS – Harry Brose Turner of Twin Falls, celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Anita Dick
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 4th Ward, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 am.
Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Bellaire Kinsey
CALDWELL—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the P.E.O. chapter house /[114 E Logan St, Caldwell, ID 83605/]. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Joan Marlyn Sargent
KIMBERLY—A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the church and designated for their stained-glass project.
Bethine Bates
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service for Beth will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 14 at 11:00. A reception with lunch will follow immediately after the service. Private Inurnment at Twin Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Anthony “Tony” Thomas Pato
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the Twin Falls Reformed Church beginning at 2:00 pm. A short viewing period will take place prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 pm. The Twin Falls Reformed Church is located at 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Tony’s memory to one of the organizations that has been so graciously helpful throughout the course of Tony’s diagnosis and treatment.
1. Cancer Treatment Centers of America Assistance in Healthcare: https://tulsa.aih.org//
2. Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org//donate//ways-to-donate//3.
Angel Flight West: https://afids.angelflightwest.org//give
Robert Dain DeLucia
BOISE—A memorial service and luncheon to follow will be held at 10:00 a.m., September 14th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3200 Cassia Street, Boise, Idaho.
Joseph Kinyon
CASTLEFORD—A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. A celebration of life open house will follow from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available at Magic Valley High School on Main St. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Lois Francis McDonald
KETCHUM—A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, September 15th at the Ketchum Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at 105 McDonald Lane, Ketchum. In honor of Lois’s love of a good party, all friends and family are welcome. In her loving memory, the family suggests donations to the Ketchum American Legion, Post 115 PO Box 625 Ketchum, Idaho 83340.
Blake Gartner
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration for Blake Gartner, 10, of Twin Falls, will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
