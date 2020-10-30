Ray Powell Hamby

KIMBERLY — Funeral services for Ray Powell Hamby will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolence may also do so on Ray’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Dale Leroy Shelby

OAKLEY — Funeral services for former longtime area businessman Dale Shelby will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 355 N. Center Ave., in Oakley. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Zola Luthy Kohntopp

GLENNS FERRY — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Glen Rest Cemetery in Glens Ferry.

Rowla Jean Armstrong