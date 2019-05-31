Colleen Brenton
BOISE—A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room. 913 W River St., Boise Idaho.
Jack Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Gooding Cemetery.
Donna Zollinger
MALTA—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends called yesterday from 6 to 8 p.m. to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.
Delores (Dee) Dabney
TWIN FALLS—A memorial open house will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lynn Cox
FILER—Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.
Howard Hite Sr
MINNESOTA—Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m., with a lunch following.
Gaylen Graham
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Mary Dallolio
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.