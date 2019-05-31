{{featured_button_text}}

Colleen Brenton

BOISE—A Celebration of Collen’s life will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Grill in the River Room. 913 W River St., Boise Idaho.

Jack Nielsen

TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Gooding Cemetery.

Donna Zollinger

MALTA—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Friends called yesterday from 6 to 8 p.m. to the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Delores (Dee) Dabney

TWIN FALLS—A memorial open house will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lynn Cox

FILER—Celebration of Life at noon on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home. For the address or directions call Terry at 208-3263196.

Howard Hite Sr

MINNESOTA—Funeral services will be held at the Bible Baptist Church at 132 Second Avenue East in Jerome on Monday, June 3, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m., with a lunch following.

Gaylen Graham

BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley 3rd Ward located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Friends may call Sunday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Mary Dallolio

PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.

Mary (Peggy) Varley

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.

