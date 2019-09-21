Richard Maddox JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rich’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Patricia Frances Winch NAMPA—A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Nampa First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Visit her online guest book www.nampafuneralhome.com
Donna Jean Barnes Terry BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Burley 7th Ward Building, 2200 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Burial will follow in the Paul Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.
