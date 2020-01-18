Joanie Lynn Jones
RUPERT—Joanie’s family invites you to join in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Elba Cemetery at approximately 3 p.m. services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary Elba, ID 83318. If you are called to send flowers, the family kindly requests that you order locally by calling Nancy’s Flower shop in Rupert: 208-436-5335. Please do not order online, this will ensure the flowers are delivered on time. You can either have flowers sent to Morrison & Payne Funeral Home or to the Springdale LDS Church. The florist will have that information, but if you need the addresses, it’s listed above.
Leslie Lee Wheeler
TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 4 to 6 pm Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the mortuary. There will be no viewing on Saturday prior to the service.
John Berreth
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Benjamin Nielson Walton
RUPERT—His lust for living life to its fullest and seizing each moment full-throttle will be horribly missed. A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life and his impact for so many of us, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Any donations to help with final expenses are not expected but very helpful and appreciated. Make them on PayPal to: https://www.paypal.me/KarenConstantineau
Grace Bonadiman
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary with Viewing to be held from 6-8:00 p.m. following and for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
