Donna Tremayne

HEYBURN—Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, with viewing at 10 a.m., at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marjorie H. Slotten

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at the Monastery of the Ascension Chapel, 541 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Following the memorial service, Marge will be buried alongside her husband at the Monastery of the Ascension Columbarium.

Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.

