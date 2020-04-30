Clara Lee (Dudley) Robinson
WENDELL—A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
John Busman
BUHL—A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho at 11:30 a.m. with Covid-19 precautions in place for everyone’s safety, or friends may watch the live webcast of the services by going to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Jerome Cemetery for close family members.
Andre Golay
TWIN FALLS—Services will take place to remember our son at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, May 2nd. A viewing from 9:30-11:00 AM will precede the funeral at 11:00 AM. During this time of social distancing, arrangements are being made to accommodate both in the building. Those who desire to attend please join us in grieving our loss. Those who wish to attend from their homes, the event will be live streamed. Please find the event at: www.tfrc.org//andre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Gordon Gunter
WENDELL—A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Aberdeen Cemetery in Aberdeen, Idaho. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
Elden Leigh Wood
BURLEY—A private family viewing and graveside service will be held. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
A live webcast of the Viewing will be available at the following link: https:////youtu.be//E6kjAKo5c4A
A live webcast of the Graveside Service will be available at the following link: https:////youtu.be//akZ2DiIYKO4
