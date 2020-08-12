× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice

RUPERT - We will be celebrating Marvis’ beautiful life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley. Feel free to wear a splash of pink or a bright color if you prefer. She would want us to see life going forward as she did, full of color, hope, and God’s love. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at Rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.

Betty Johnson

HEYBURN - A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Paul, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley.

Luterio Rodriguez Jr.