Marvis Jean (Peck) Brice

RUPERT - We will be celebrating Marvis’ beautiful life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley. Feel free to wear a splash of pink or a bright color if you prefer. She would want us to see life going forward as she did, full of color, hope, and God’s love. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at Rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that a face mask be worn and social distancing practiced.

Betty Johnson

HEYBURN - A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Paul, with Bishop Bill Conant officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery in Burley.

Luterio Rodriguez Jr.

TWIN FALLS - A viewing for Luterio Rodriguez Jr. will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on August 8th, 2020 from 1-3pm. A graveside service and burial will be held at the Sunset Cemetery to lay his ashes with his father. Those services will be held on Friday the 14th of August, 2020. There will be a dinner to follow where we can celebrate his life and share all the many memories we all have.

Larry Edward Christenson

BURLEY - A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at View Cemetery, located at 600 S. 700 W., of Burley. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Diane Palmer Martinez

WENDELL - A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Saturday, August 15th from 5 to 8 with a short service starting at 6:00 p.m. located at 503 West Ave C, Jerome Idaho. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

