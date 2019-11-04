{{featured_button_text}}

Lela Dutt

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Twin Falls, with Pastor Bryson and Pastor Kluchesky officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for the family and friends will be held at White Mortuary Monday evening November 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

John Walter McCoy

MOUNTAIN HOME - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Mtn Home. Arrangements by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Maria Del Rosario Fuentes

BURLEY - Rosary will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Therese the Little Flower Church 1601 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the church with gathering an hour prior to service. Services will conclude with burial at the Gem Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Burley, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Judith Rae (Judy) Holbrook

TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park,” 136 4th Ave E in Twin Falls.

Larry Dayley

TWIN FALLS Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, ID from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Kaleb Gambrel

TWIN FALLS - Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:00 am at the Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID.

