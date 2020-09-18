LeAnn Loveland
BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at the Brigham City Utah Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Denise Watson Lundquist
SWAN VALLEY - A private funeral for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
James R. Weimer
McCAMMON - There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McCammon City Park, starting at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will begin an hour prior to the service. The following Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.
D. Kevin Hansen
MELBA - A community memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Melba High School football field. Additionally a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 11am in Idaho Falls at the New Sweden cemetery. Both services will be broadcast live over the internet via Facebook at facebook.com//tammie.hansen.31. Condolences and your thoughts can be shared with the family at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (208)467-7300
Colleen Long
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke's Magic Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Colleen will be laid to rest at Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery in Boise at a later date. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Colleen's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Weldon "Don" Newman
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Condolences and more on Don's life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Barry Roger Brown
WENDELL - A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Deborah (Debbie) Hillier
JEROME - A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor on September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family ceremony will follow at the Filer Cemetery on Sept 26, 2020.
Lee Woodland
MALTA - The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street, in Burley, Idaho, where a viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved Woody.
Verl Merrill Green
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Burley 7th Ward Chapel 2200 Oakley Ave. Burley, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in Gem Memorial Garden under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home. For more information go to morrisonpayne.com.
James Douglas Hoag
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue in Twin Falls on Monday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m.
Mark Stanley Cummins
HANSEN - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30 in Murtaugh. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.