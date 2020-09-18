× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeAnn Loveland

BURLEY - A graveside service will be held at the Brigham City Utah Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.

Denise Watson Lundquist

SWAN VALLEY - A private funeral for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

James R. Weimer

McCAMMON - There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McCammon City Park, starting at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will begin an hour prior to the service. The following Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.

D. Kevin Hansen