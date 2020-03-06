Clyde Annis

RUPERT - A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.

Eleanor Durfee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 also at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Larry Roberts

FILER - A celebration of life potluck will be held at 2:00p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Food may be dropped off between 12:30pm and 1:30pm the day of the celebration. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Willadine “Willie” Alice Messner

BOISE - formerly of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of Durfee services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.