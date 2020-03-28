Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home regrets to inform the community that in light of the Governor's Ruling, the Celebration Services for Allison Cyr and JoDee Twiss have been cancelled and will be rescheduled when we are allowed to resume business as normal.
Kaeleen Egbert
TWIN FALLS - Kaeleen’s private graveside service was live streamed Friday at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only those invited attended in person. To view the live stream visit Kaeleen’s obituary at www.whitemortuary.com under the photos & video tab//section or find it on our Facebook page at White Mortuary and Crematory.
Anna Carroll
RUPERT - A celebration of her life was held Saturday at Morrison Funeral Home located at 188 S HWY 124, Rupert, ID. Viewing was held from 10 to 11 a.m. A small service will be held afterward.
