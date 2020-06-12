× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruth Sellers

HAZELTON—A celebration of life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. To leave condolences go to Rosenaufuneralhome.com

James Shell

TWIN FALLS—Please join us on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park where we will celebrate the life of this amazing man and the joy he has brought to our lives.

Father Andrew Baumgartner

JEROME—A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Monastery of Ascension, Jerome, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be livestreamed for family and friends, via Facebook Live, from the Facebook page of the Monastery of Ascension.

Kathryn “Kay” Aguirre

CASTLEFORD—A celebration of life for Kay will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Andrew Wong